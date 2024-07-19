Work crews to close streets in Decatur for water main repairs starting Sunday, expect traffic, noise

DECATUR, Ga. — Starting Sunday night, DeKalb County officials said residents can expect some noise and traffic impacts as work crews begin repairs on a damaged water main in Decatur.

“An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected,” according to DeKalb County Watershed Management.

From Sunday to Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., work crews will be performing night repairs on a 30-inch Ductile Iron Pipe water main that is part of the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II.

Officials said there will be lane closures in the following locations:

DeKalb Industrial Way between North Arcadia Avenue and East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

East Ponce de Leon Avenue between Grove Place and DeKalb Industrial Way.

The repair work beginning Sunday will be a full replacement of the 30-inch pipe and county officials said closure and detour signs have already been placed in advance of the work.

For more information, you can contact the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email them with questions.

