Woman shot while sleeping in DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot while asleep in her home on Sunday night and the DeKalb County Police Department is investigating.

Police said the woman at her home on Cypress Trace when gunfire was heard, at about 10:43 p.m.

Multiple rounds were fired into the home and the victim was shot.

Police said the woman was rushed to a hospital with critical injures and they are investigating what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

Tips can be sent by text message by texting “DKPD” to 847411.

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