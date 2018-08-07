Woman says bullet still lodged in arm following shooting at bar, restaurant

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother who survived a deadly triple shooting this past weekend in Brookhaven said she may need surgery because a bullet is still lodged in her arm.
Investigators have spent the last 48 hours reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses
who may be able to lead them to the shooter who opened fire on dozens of people as they were leaving the Acapulco restaurant and bar early Sunday morning.
Hear this mother’s story of survival and her message to the shooter, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.
Shooting victim Paula Gaitan told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that she and her friend had just left the bar and were sitting in an SUV when bullets started flying through the window
Police still have not identified a suspect in the shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}