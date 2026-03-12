Gwinnett Schools names sole finalist for new superintendent

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The largest school district in the state will soon have a new leader.

The Gwinnett County Board of Education on Wednesday announced that their sole finalist for the new superintendent is Dr. Alexandra Estrella.

Dr. Estrella has spent more than 26 years as an educator and school system leader.

She is currently the Superintendent of Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut. She previously served in a leadership role in the New York City Department of Education.

She began as a science teacher in Washington Heights in New York City. She later founded Esperanza Preparatory Academy, a dual language middle and high school.

“Gwinnett County Public Schools is a remarkable district filled with talented students, dedicated educators, and a community that believes in the power of education,” said Board Chair Dr. Tarece Johnson Morgan. “Dr. Estrella is a brilliant educator and an experienced superintendent who understands how to lead complex systems with clarity and purpose. Her data-centered leadership reflects the values we hold deeply in Gwinnett.”

After learning she was the sole finalist, Dr. Estrella shared a statement:

“I’m honored to be considered the sole finalist for this esteemed position and to join a community so deeply committed to investing today for a better tomorrow. I strongly believe that when we focus on developing our people, including our educators, leaders, and staff, we create the conditions needed to effectively support every student. By thinking systemically, analyzing data to guide our decisions, and continuing to invest in meaningful professional development, we can expand the many opportunities already underway to help students and staff grow and succeed. Just as important, I look forward to keeping our community informed and actively involved in the decision-making process so that together we can continue building on the progress of Gwinnett schools and add even greater value to this outstanding organization.”

