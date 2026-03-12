Severe weather threat: What to know about risk for storms overnight

Stay weather aware late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking an approaching cold front that will bring the threat for severe weather to north Georgia.

The latest track and timing with StormTracker 2HD, the most powerful radar in the southeast, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says severe storms are developing to our west this afternoon and the severe storm threat will move into Georgia tonight.

The storms will move into northwest Georgia late this evening and bring a local severe weather threat late tonight through early Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

The main threats will be heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts. There is a low end risk for a brief spin-up tornado.

As for the the temperatures, Atlanta will hit a near-record high of 82 degrees on Wednesday. But once the cold front moves through, we’ll experience a drop in temperatures.

Highs will only be in the 50s to near 60 degrees on Thursday for most of north Georgia.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Tornado safety plan

Have multiple ways to get tornado watch or tornado warning alerts.

Download the free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts sent straight to your phone when a tornado watch or tornado warning is issued. Remember: Tornado sirens are only to warn people who are outdoors. You may not hear sirens if a warning is issued.

Severe Weather Team 2 will come on the air immediately when a tornado warning is issued and stay on the air until the threat is over.

If your power goes out, there are several ways you can still get Severe Weather Team 2 coverage. You can stream on the free WSB-TV news app or stream on the free WSB-TV weather app on your smart phones.

Know your county and be able to identify it on a map.

Weather warnings are county-based and our maps have county outlines. Severe Weather Team 2 will get hyper-local tracking any tornadoes, but knowing counties helps.

Familiarize yourself with where your county is, but also make sure you know the counties that surround yours as well.

Know where to go

Move to an interior room on the lowest level of your home such as basement, closet or bathroom. Stay away from windows and exterior walls.

If you are in a mobile home or outside, get to the closest shelter and protect yourself from debris.

If a shelter isn’t available, stay in a low-lying area such as a ditch. But do not get under an overpass or bridge.

©2026 Cox Media Group