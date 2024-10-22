Woman found dead near busy DeKalb County intersection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman was found dead near a busy intersection on Monday.
Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to Lawrenceville Highway and North Druid Hills Road and found a woman dead in the wood line.
The cause of her death is unclear and officers continue to investigate her death.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
She has not been identified.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police for more information.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 7 suspects take over dead man’s home with body still inside, live off his money
- ‘They’re hurt:’ 26-year-old mother of 4 murdered at Gwinnett apartment complex
- Sapelo Island dock collapse: Student reunites with 80-year-old woman she held onto in the water
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group