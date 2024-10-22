Woman found dead near busy DeKalb County intersection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman was found dead near a busy intersection on Monday.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to Lawrenceville Highway and North Druid Hills Road and found a woman dead in the wood line.

The cause of her death is unclear and officers continue to investigate her death.

She has not been identified.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police for more information.

