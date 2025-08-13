Woman didn’t know Yorkie she found was stolen until seeing it on Channel 2

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A stolen Yorkie named Maverick has been safely returned to his owner in Stone Mountain after being taken last Friday.

The dog was found at a gas station by Quasheeda Riley, who realized Maverick’s identity after watching Channel 2’s Tom Regan report on Tuesday.

“I feel very happy I can sleep peacefully at night,” said Alicia Burts, the dog owner’s sister, expressing relief over Maverick’s return.

Maverick, a diabetic Yorkie, vanished during a walk when his owner, Kiara Hinton, noticed he was missing.

“I thought maybe he’s playing with those kids,” Hinton said, but witnesses reported seeing a man take the dog.

Quasheeda Riley, who found Maverick at the gas station, described the man who left the dog as nervous.

“He come in, he’s looking very nervous, and he’s telling us, ‘hey, this is not my dog,’” Riley recounted.

Riley took Maverick home, hoping to find the owner. Upon seeing the news report, she was able to contact Hinton and reunite the dog with its family.

Hinton’s 2-year-old daughter was also thrilled to have Maverick back, adding to the family’s joy.

