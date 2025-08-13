Atlanta man charged with trying to smuggle pounds of marijuana in UK-bound luggage

STERLING, Va. — A 27-year-old Atlanta man is behind bars after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they caught him trying to smuggle marijuana in his baggage headed to Europe.

Octavious Lamar Dozier, 27, was taken into custody by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police on August 5. The Atlanta man faces felony charges of transporting a controlled substance into the Commonwealth and possession with intent to distribute.

“If you smuggle drug loads for criminal organizations, you will be caught and face criminal consequences,” said Christine Waugh, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.

According to USCBP, Dozier was attempting to board a flight to Dublin with a connection to Leeds, England. Officers intercepted Dozier at the departure gate, and that’s when CBP officers say they found the marijuana in his checked baggage.

Authorities said the officers found 14 vacuum-sealed packages inside a hard-sided suitcase, which tested positive for marijuana.

The intercepted marijuana weighed a total of 10.52 kilograms, or 23 pounds, three ounces, and had an estimated street value of $90,000, authorities said.

The USCBP said, in Europe, the value could be two to three times higher depending on potency.

Dozier and the marijuana were turned over to MWAA officers.

