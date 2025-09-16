Witness describes chaotic moment DeKalb officer injured during chase with theft suspects

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County police officer injured during a theft pursuit is now recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

The officer was hurt when one of two suspects rammed his vehicle, pinning her between two cars at a Home Depot parking lot on Lawrenceville Highway.

Witness Nikita Mcintire, who was at the scene, helped the officer and described the chaos that unfolded.

“Blood started coming down really fast,” Mcintire told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

DeKalb County police responded to a theft complaint on Monday afternoon when the incident occurred.

Mcintire recounted how she was exchanging a water hose at the store when she found herself assisting the injured officer.

“I got out and asked her if she was OK and she said ”I’m fine." But I said no you can’t be fine and you have blood running down your face,” Mcintire recalled.

Paramedics quickly transported the officer to the hospital, while police initially captured one suspect.

The other suspect fled the scene, prompting a search involving K-9 units and a news chopper. About 40 minutes later, the second suspect was apprehended.

“I didn’t know it until I came home and saw it. It came on at 6 o’clock. And I thought that was really fast that they caught these guys,” Mcintire said.

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Owen Clark and 23-year-old Antravius Smith, now face serious charges.

Mcintire expressed concern for the officer, saying, “I really hope that she recovers. I was really worried about her.”

The officer’s identity has not been released.

