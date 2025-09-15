Suspects arrested after crash involving DeKalb police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police were involved in an incident where an officer crashed with a suspect vehicle during a meeting about a previous theft, officials said.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was live along Lawrenceville Highway and North Druid Hills Road, near a Home Depot where it appears this all began.

Police said the incident occurred as officers were meeting with a complainant outside a business regarding a prior theft.

During this meeting, an officer collided with the suspect vehicle, leading to one suspect being taken into custody while another ran away, according to police.

According to DKPD, the officer does not have life-threatening injuries. Their identity was not released.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where police were searching for the second suspect in a nearby neighborhood. Police told Washington the second suspect was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more, for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

