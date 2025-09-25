Wife says husband was not armed during officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man shot during a traffic stop in DeKalb County remains in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The incident occurred on Lancashire Circle when a DeKalb County police officer discovered Rodney Moore had an active warrant for his arrest. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now investigating the shooting.

Danielle Moore, Rodney’s wife, claims her husband was unarmed and not violent.

“He has no gun. That is something I honestly think was made up,” she said.

Danielle Moore expressed frustration over the lack of information about her husband’s condition, as he remains in police custody at the hospital.

“I want to see my husband,” she said. “If he dies, you’re not letting me see my husband. I can’t tell him anything. I can’t at least tell him I loved him. I’ve loved him all my life.”

She described her husband as a non-violent person who has never been arrested or resisted police.

According to Danielle Moore, Rodney was shot three times in the chest and once in the back. She struggles to understand why a traffic stop for a suspended license resulted in gunfire.

The GBI’s news release confirmed that Moore was shot as the officer attempted to arrest him, but did not provide details on how the shooting occurred or who fired the shots.

Court records show that Moore had a previous charge for driving with a suspended license in 2006, but no other charges were found on his record.

Danielle Moore mentioned that Rodney, who is 64 years old, worked in home repair and had a workplace accident that left him with several injuries, including a non-functioning left leg.

“You can look at him. His hair is full white, his beard is white,” she said. “You can tell he is of age. He is very frail.”

He had a woman in the car with him at the time of the incident, but Danielle Moore said she does not know who the woman is, only that her husband was driving her home.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims learned from neighbors where the woman lives, but she was not home when he stopped at the woman’s apartment.

Mims emailed the GBI and the DeKalb County Police Department to press for more details about the shooting, but they said they’re not releasing any more information than what’s in the news release.

