Man critical after traffic stop shooting in DeKalb County neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man shot by a police officer on Wednesday morning and said he’s in critical condition.

Two men in a neighboring apartment complex told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims they heard as many as a dozen gunshots.

A woman in a neighboring apartment complex who did not want to appear on camera or give her name said she was watching TV when she heard four or five gunshots. Then she looked out her window.

“There was a woman standing on the street, screaming and yelling, ‘Why are y’all doing this? We didn’t do anything,’” she said.

The witness says she saw officers remove the driver, then she saw the driver lying on the ground.

She told Channel 2 Action news she counted about 10 officers on the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the injured man Wednesday afternoon as Rodney Moore, 64, of Stone Mountain.

The officer was not hurt.

The GBI says gunfire broke out after the officer stopped a car.

The shooting happened in the area of Central Drive and Lancashire Circle off North Hairston Road around 3:10 a.m., police confirmed.

Where the shooting happened, along Lancashire Circle just off Central Drive, you can see broken glass in the road from the suspect’s car.

The GBI said the shooting happened when an officer found out that Moore, the driver of the vehicle, had an active arrest warrant.

As the officer tried to arrest him, the GBI said Moore was shot. But investigators did not say how the shooting happened, or whether the officer fired.

The GBI did not say why Moore was stopped in the first place or what his arrest warrant was for.

This is the 57th officer-involved shooting in Georgia so far this year.

The GBI said the incident is still under investigation.

