Former Gainesville teacher, golf coach sent explicit photos to students on Snapchat, indictment says

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A former high school teacher has been indicted on sexual conduct charges involving several of his students.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the case since Cameron Millholland was first arrested in 2022.

Police told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that Millholland, a teacher and golf coach at Gainesville High School, had started a virtual relationship with a student when she was 15 years old.

Later, a second student came forward with accusations about the teacher.

Earlier this week, Millholland was indicted by a grand jury on charges of child molestation, computer pornography and three counts of improper sexual contact by employee.

The indictment accuses the former teacher of sending sexually explicit images and videos to three students.

In 2022, police told Channel 2 Action News that they were not aware of any physical contact between Millholland and the victims.

In March 2023, Millholland was granted a $50,000 bond and placed on house arrest. In December 2024, his bond was modified to no longer require him to wear an ankle monitor.

