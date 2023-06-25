‘Why would somebody want to hurt him;’ DeKalb mother pleads for justice in son’s murder

LITHONIA, Ga. — Family and friends of 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby are seeking justice for his murder.

His body was found in the woods on Parkway Trail near Lithonia in September 2022. His family held a justice rally in his honor.

“Got to be a dream, cannot be true. Cannot be real, why would somebody want to hurt him,” said Chanell Crosby.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Those were the questions Chanell Crosby is still asking. She lost her son Jamiren Crosby a year ago.

“Just trying to figure out and keep finding out information on what happened to my son,” she told Channel 2 Action News Larry Spruill.

As of now, Crosby’s mother said police are still looking for his killer. That is why on Saturday, family, and friends held a justice rally off of Memorial Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We want to try and bring awareness to gun violence and also get justice for Jamiren and not to forget about Jamiren’s case,” she said.

Crosby said she does not want her son’s murder to go in vain. That is why she started a foundation in his honor.

“It is called the Crosby organization and it focuses on gun violence, police brutality and community service. We went around painting shelters, donating to children’s shelters and women shelters.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As for getting justice for her son, she said she is confident that will happen.

“There are people out there that knows more than what they know. It may take 2-3 years from now, it may take 5 years from now,” said Crosby.

Dekalb County Police are asking anyone with any information to give police a call.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta police searching for armed robber accused of stealing $7,000 from convenience store The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store owner, officials told Channel 2.

©2022 Cox Media Group