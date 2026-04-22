College Park Elementary School on soft lockdown, dismissal delayed

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — College Park Elementary school is now on a soft lockdown.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer is on the way to get more information about this developing story.

The Fulton County School District did not have any other information available.

The College Park Elementary School principal says dismissal will be delayed.

Here’s the message sent to parents:

Dear College Park Elementary School Parents and Guardians,

We are writing to inform you that College Park Elementary School is currently in a soft lockdown. A soft lockdown means that instruction continues inside the building while movement is limited, and exterior doors are secured.

All students and staff are safe at this time, and law enforcement remains on site actively addressing the situation.

Out of an abundance of caution, dismissal has been delayed. We will provide an update as soon as possible regarding next steps.

For everyone’s safety, please do not come to the school at this time. Bringing additional people to campus can interfere with police response efforts and emergency procedures.

We understand this situation may be concerning, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation. We will share updates as soon as new information becomes available and it is safe to do so.

Thank you for your continued support as we work to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

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Channel 2 Action News is working to get more information.

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