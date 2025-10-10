Water main replacement project begins on Panola Road; DeKalb Co. residents fear congestion ‘pain’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A major water main replacement project is set to begin on Panola Road in DeKalb County, starting Monday, as part of a $4.27 billion capital improvement program to address aging infrastructure.

The project will involve replacing over two miles of pipe along Panola Road, with construction divided into two phases.

The first phase will commence just south of I-20, extending from Fairington Road to Salem Road, and is expected to impact local businesses and neighborhoods, including major retailers like Wal-Mart, Lowe’s, and Publix.

“It’s a pain, it’s a pain,” Robert Hall, a local resident, told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach, sharing his concerns about the traffic congestion expected during the construction. “It’s probably gonna be one lane…it’s going to be a nightmare, it really is.”

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has planned the project to replace old cast iron and cement pipes that were installed in the 1950s and 60s.

This area has experienced over 85 water main breaks from 1989 to 2024, highlighting the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades.

To minimize traffic disruptions, the project will utilize flaggers and police officers when necessary, aiming to keep traffic flowing in one lane throughout the construction period.

An online community meeting was held to inform businesses, apartment complexes, and over a thousand homes that will be affected by the project, particularly during the first phase.

Phase two of the project will continue from Salem Road to where Panola Road ends at Snapfinger Road.

The repaving for both phases is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The water main replacement project on Panola Road is a significant step in DeKalb County’s efforts to modernize its infrastructure and reduce the frequency of water main breaks. While the construction is expected to cause some inconvenience, the long-term benefits aim to enhance the reliability of the county’s water system.

