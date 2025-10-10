Person killed in hit-and-run may have been hit by several cars, Gwinnett Co. police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the public for help investigating a fatal hit and run.

According to police, a pedestrian was hit and killed on Athens Highway between Cooper Road and Rosebud Road around 10:50 p.m. on Monday night.

The pedestrian was found dead at the scene and the Gwinnett police Accident Investigation Unit began to investigate the death.

Investigators found the vehicle that hit the pedestrian and charged the driver with fleeing the scene of a fatal collision, but police said there was more to the incident.

“Investigators believe that after being fatally struck, the pedestrian was lying in the road for several minutes and was potentially hit by multiple vehicles after the initial collision,” police said.

Now, police are asking anyone with information to come forward about who may have been in the area between 10:50 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. on Monday night.

Anyone involved is encouraged to contact investigators so a comprehensive report on the accident can be completed, GCPD said.

Those with information about the case are asked to contact police at 678-442-5653.

Channel 2 Action News has asked police for more information about the suspect’s and victim’s identities.

