Murphey Candler Park lakebeds to be dredged, will cost $1.5 million

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven City Council has approved $1.5 million for dredging at Murphey Candler Park, set to begin this month and conclude by January 2026, weather permitting.

The dredging project aims to re-establish lake depths at the southern end of Murphey Candler Lake near West Nancy Creek Drive. This effort will improve lakebed conditions and ensure the functionality of the low-level drain.

“Now is the perfect time to dredge the lake, since the water levels are already low,” Brookhaven Stormwater Manager Sean McCarthy said in a statement. “This work ensures the safety of residents downstream by addressing functionality of the low-level drain, and we can do it efficiently with the crew and structures already in place.”

The contractor for the project, North Georgia Concrete, is already mobilized from their previous work on the Low Water Drain Rehabilitation project.

Residents should expect increased truck traffic, with up to 25 trips per day along Ashford Dunwoody Rd or Chamblee Dunwoody Rd/E Nancy Creek Drive from I-285.Following the dredging, the lake will be carefully refilled, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will coordinate to restock the lake with a healthy, native fish population.

