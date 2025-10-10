Fox Theatre honored by international live entertainment organization

ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre in Atlanta has been named the 2025 Theater of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA), recognizing its excellence in programming, hospitality, and audience experience.

The prestigious award was announced during IEBA’s annual conference in Nashville, where Lucy Lawler-Freas, the Fox Theatre’s director of programming, accepted the honor on behalf of the team.

This accolade highlights the Fox Theatre’s status as one of the nation’s most iconic venues, known for its rich programming and exceptional guest experiences.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by IEBA among so many exceptional venues,” Lucy Lawler-Freas, Director of Programming at the Fox Theatre, said in a statement. “The Fox has the privilege of hosting some of the best artists in the world, and this award is a testament to the collaboration and trust that makes those performances possible.”

The International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA), founded in 1970, is a respected organization representing live entertainment professionals across various genres and sectors.

Each year, IEBA’s membership honors outstanding achievements in live performance venues, promoters, and talent agencies through its Industry Awards.

The Theater of the Year award celebrates venues that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and consistent excellence in booking and executing live events.

The Fox Theatre was recognized for its rich programming mix, exceptional guest experience, and dedication to preserving its historic grandeur while operating as a forward-looking, independent nonprofit.

“Receiving this award from IEBA is an extraordinary honor,” Allan Vella, President & CEO of the Fox Theatre, said. “It recognizes not just the excellence of our programming and operations, but the passion of our staff, the loyalty of our patrons and the continued confidence artists place in the Fox when they choose to perform on our stage.”

In 2024, the Fox Theatre hosted over 200 performances, welcoming more than 600,000 guests and generating over $50 million in ticket sales.

These achievements earned the theatre top national rankings from Billboard, VenuesNow, and Pollstar, according to officials.

