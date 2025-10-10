Athens-Clarke County Animal Services installs microchip scanners across city

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government’s Animal Services Department has installed three public microchip scanning stations around the community, providing a convenient way for residents to reunite lost pets with their families.

Government officials said the stations, located at Athens-Clarke County Animal Services, Memorial Park’s dog park, and Southeast Clarke Park’s Wiggley Field, will allow individuals who find stray pets to scan for microchips and potentially reunite them with their owners without waiting for shelter hours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We’re excited about providing residents with an easier way to try and quickly locate the family of a pet they find at any time of day, even if we’re closed,” Animal Services Director Kristall Barber said in a statement.

Pet microchips are small transponders implanted under a pet’s skin that contain a unique identification number. This number is registered with a national database, linking the pet to their owner’s contact information.

TRENDING STORIES:

The microchip scanning station at the Animal Services location is accessible 24/7, while the park locations are available during park operating hours. Detailed instructions for using the scanners are posted on each station.

Animal Services also offers public microchipping services every Sunday in October, where residents can check for microchips, implant new ones, and update existing information.

Officials said the installation of these scanning stations is expected to streamline the process of reuniting lost pets with their families, reducing the need for shelter intake and allowing Animal Services to focus on animals requiring more care.

The three scanning stations are located at:

Athens-Clarke County Animal Services (125 Buddy Christian Way, Athens GA 30605)

Memorial Park’s dog park (293 Gran Ellen Drive, Athens GA 30606)

Southeast Clarke Park’s Wiggley Field dog park (325 Whit Davis Road, Athens GA 30605)

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group