Woman arrested after two dogs attack, kill 86-year-old in south Georgia

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — The Appling County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve arrested a woman related to a dog attack that killed an 86-year-old woman.

On Friday, deputies announced Misty Ann Branch was arrested for death of Maria Nunez.

Nunez was found dead outside of her home around noon on Wednesday after deputies and emergency personnel were sent to a house on Popular Lane in Baxley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said Nunez had multiple injuries and their investigation revealed two dogs “viciously attacked” her, ending her life.

Both animals were identified and secured by the sheriff’s office as their investigation continued.

Branch was charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group