Man accused of shooting 3 at basketball tournament was angry over foul, victims say

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The man accused of shooting three basketball players outside a men’s league game at a church turned himself in to police on Thursday.

Romontae Crews, 21, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

The Forest Park Police Department has been searching for him since Sept. 27. That’s when investigators believe he shot three people outside the game.

Five bullets hit Jordan Smith. Five more bullets hit his teammate, Jarrell Tate. The third teammate shot asked Channel 2 Action News not to share his name.

“I’m sure there’s a good amount of people who saw what happened when things went down,” said Smith’s brother, Scottie Lewis, told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Detectives who gathered evidence believe Crews was so angry about a foul called during the game, he shot members of the other team as they walked to their cars with family.

“I think there’s a lot of people out there who don’t know how to manage their emotions,” Lewis said. “Obviously, that was his case.”

Smith and Tate are the two still in the hospital, but the family said they expect them to send a message about guns and egos when they’re well enough.

“There’s a lot to be learned in this situation,” Lewis said. “Gun violence is a problem everywhere, and people don’t take it seriously until it hits home, and it really hit home for all of us.”

Crews’ bond hearing is set for Friday at 11 a.m.

