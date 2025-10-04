Police take warrants out against suspect accused in triple shooting outside basketball tournament

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured three people at a basketball tournament in Forest Park last weekend.

The Forest Park Police Department said it has issued arrest warrants for Romontae Crews tied to the shooting.

The investigation determined that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation along Hendrix Drive, police said.

Various groups use the building on weekends for athletic activities and other events.

Investigators said the shooting was sparked by a hard “common foul” during the basketball tournament that spilled out to the parking lot.

Forest Park police said at last check, two of the three victims remain in critical condition.

Once caught, Crews will be charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with additional information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.

