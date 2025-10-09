Suspect accused in triple shooting outside basketball tournament surrenders

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A suspect in a triple shooting outside a basketball tournament last month has turned himself in.

Romontae Crews is accused of opening fire in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation along Hendrix Drive in Forest Park.

Police confirmed that Crews surrendered on Thursday afternoon.

Three people were shot as the tournament continued inside the gym.

Two of those people suffered critical injuries. Updates on their conditions have not been released.

Investigators said the shooting was sparked by a hard “common foul” during the basketball tournament that spilled out to the parking lot.

Crews will be charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

