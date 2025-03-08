WATCH: Smell of marijuana turns routine traffic stop into drug bust in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A man was arrested last Saturday after a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

Police say on March 1, Brookhaven Police Officers pulled a vehicle over on the Buford Highway corridor.

When they made it to the vehicle, officers reportedly smelled marijuana. Marijuana is currently listed as an illegal substance in the state of Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The smell of marijuana gave officers probable cause to search the vehicle. Officers opened the trunk of the car and found what they describe as a “smorgasbord of illegal drugs.”

Police say they found crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, ecstasy gummies, ecstasy pills, and hydrocodone pills.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by police, however, police did not specify any charges the suspect will face or his identity.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group