WARNING: Neighbors say pair tried to lure kids into car twice in one day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Parents in a DeKalb County neighborhood told Channel 2 Action News they aren't letting their children out of their site after they said a man and woman have been driving around trying to lure and take them.
Neighbors told police it happened at least twice last Saturday. The second time, police were given the same suspect description -- but a different car.
"I'm a father. I have 10 children and a granddaughter so it's scary when you got someone in your neighborhood trying to get your kids up," parent Joshua Thomas said.
Thomas said his son and some other children from the neighborhood were at a gas station off Columbia Drive when a man and woman in a green Honda Civic tried to take the kids.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman details what neighbors said the pair used to try to lure the kids into a car, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}