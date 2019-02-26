ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is at the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in southwest Atlanta.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant is at Martin Luther King Jr. and Whitehouse Drive, where a massive police presence is blocking the streets.
City of East Point Detective Ebony Johnson said that a car chase ended up near Booker T. Washington High School. Johnson said at least one East Point police officer shot a suspect. The suspect's condition is unclear.
Authorities at the scene told Diamant that no police officers were shot.
NewsChopper 2 is over the scene, where crime tape is strung across an intersection. Several vehicles appear to have been involved in a crash, including at least one police car.
The windows of a white SUV at the intersection appear to have been shot out.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting. Agents are en route, the GBI tweeted.
Officials with Atlanta Public Schools said there was some sort of car chase before the shooting.
