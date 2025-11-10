Warming centers open ahead of bitter cold

A warming center in DeKalb County is set to open tonight to provide shelter and services as temperatures drop, with similar facilities opening in Gwinnett County and Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter was at the Frontline response headquarters less than half an hour before it began welcoming people.

The center will offer hot meals, beds, and case management services to those seeking refuge from the cold. Separate sleeping areas are designated for women, children and men to ensure safety and comfort.

In addition to providing basic necessities, the center will have case management workers on staff to assist individuals with any services they may need. This comprehensive approach aims to support not only immediate needs but also longer-term assistance.

Transportation to the DeKalb center and four other warming locations in the county is available, ensuring that those in need can access these resources. Officials are preparing for some of the coldest temperatures since last winter, highlighting the urgency of these measures.

Besides DeKalb, Gwinnett County is also opening warming shelters in each of its major cities, and the Gateway Center in downtown Atlanta is participating in the initiative. These efforts are part of a broader regional response to the cold weather.

