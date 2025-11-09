List of warming centers opening in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — With a freeze warning for north Georgia, including metro Atlanta, area agencies are making sure the unhoused have a place to warm up.

Here is a list of warming centers in the area. Channel 2 Action News will add to this list as we learn more:

ATLANTA

Gateway Center, 275 Pryor Street SW.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Area churches in partnership with the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County are opening an emergency warming station on Monday, Nov. 10.

Woodstock: Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Pkwy., East Entrance

Arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. Depart by 8 a.m.

DEKALB COUNTY

The centers will be open 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday:

Atlanta: Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE,

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Chamblee: St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd,

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Decatur: Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr.; Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr.; Golden Door Warming Center (Women & Children), 2944 Ember Dr.

All transportation routes originate from Frontline Response Headquarters (2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta) and are scheduled for initial pickups to be completed by 7:30 p.m. Following the initial routes, final sweeps will continue from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., ending promptly at 10 p.m.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Five warming stations are opening Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.:

For more details, visit GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStations or call 770-822-8850.

