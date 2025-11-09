List of warming centers opening in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — With a freeze warning for north Georgia, including metro Atlanta, area agencies are making sure the unhoused have a place to warm up.
Here is a list of warming centers in the area. Channel 2 Action News will add to this list as we learn more:
ATLANTA
- Gateway Center, 275 Pryor Street SW.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Area churches in partnership with the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County are opening an emergency warming station on Monday, Nov. 10.
- Woodstock: Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Pkwy., East Entrance
Arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. Depart by 8 a.m.
DEKALB COUNTY
The centers will be open 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday:
- Atlanta: Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE,
- Chamblee: St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd,
- Decatur: Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr.; Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr.; Golden Door Warming Center (Women & Children), 2944 Ember Dr.
All transportation routes originate from Frontline Response Headquarters (2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta) and are scheduled for initial pickups to be completed by 7:30 p.m. Following the initial routes, final sweeps will continue from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., ending promptly at 10 p.m.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Five warming stations are opening Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.:
- Buford: Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave. Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or Bus route 50, stop 5047
- Duluth: Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road. Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
- Norcross: Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
- Snellville: Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road, 3025 Bethany Church Road. Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023. Snellville microtransit
- Lawrenceville: Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St., Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337, Lawrenceville microtransit
For more details, visit GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStations or call 770-822-8850.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
RELATED STORIES:
Coldest air since last winter moving in tonight
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group