Coldest air since last winter moving in tonight

ATLANTA — Grab your coats as an Arctic blast is making its way into metro Atlanta on Sunday.
After reaching highs in the upper 60s early this afternoon, temperatures will fall quickly late in the day as the wind picks up.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be strong wind gusts over 30 miles per hour expected Sunday into Sunday night and Monday.
Monahan says there is a freeze warning for north Georgia, including metro Atlanta.
A freeze watch is area-wide for Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Here’s what to know:
- Highs in the 30s & low 40s Monday
- Lows in the 20s on Tuesday morning
- Potential for some mountain flurries or snow showers on Monday
- Warming back into the 70s later in the week
