DeKalb closing 2 public courses ahead of big drop in temperatures

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is closing two public golf courses on Monday and Tuesday because of a big drop in temperatures headed our way.

Significantly colder air will begin to move in late Sunday night.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there will be strong wind gusts over 30 mph expected Sunday into Sunday night and Monday.

Monahan says there is a freeze warning for north Georgia, including metro Atlanta.

Because of that, DeKalb County is temporarily closing Mystery Valley Golf Club and the Sugar Creek Golf and Tennis Center.

The county said they are expected to reopen on Wednesday at 7 a.m.

