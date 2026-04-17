‘Violent fugitive’ captured in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Federal law enforcement said a “violent fugitive” with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested in DeKalb County on an outstanding warrant for drug charges on Thursday.

Leonard Campbell was arrested by the United States Marshals Service, with the held of DeKalb County PD and the DeKalb County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit for conspiracy to produce and distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Law enforcement found out Campbell’s location at an address in DeKalb County. U.S. Marshals knocked on Campbell’s door on the morning of April 16. He refused to open the door.

After trying to urge Campbell to open the door, authorities breached the door and took him into custody.

During a search of the residence, investigators found guns, illicit drugs and a significant amount of cash.

Campbell’s arrest is part of the Homeland Security Task Force‘s Operation Sweet Silence, targeting U.S.-based criminals with ties to foreign terrorist organizations.

Campbell is being prosecuted out of the Middle District of Georgia.

“The brave men and women of the US Marshals Service continue to assist our local, county, state and federal law enforcement partners apprehend violent drug and weapons offenders,” said Steve Serrao, United States Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia. “In this case, working with the DEA, the US Attorney, and the Dekalb County Police Department to remove this dangerous felon from our community was a priority for the USMS Northern District of Georgia.”

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