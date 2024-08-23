Video: Dunwoody officers, firefighters spring into action, save kitten stuck behind headlights

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Earlier this week, some Dunwoody hotel guests heard a kitten screaming from inside a car in the parking deck.
Dunwoody officers and the DeKalb County Fire Department responded to the hotel, finding a kitten trapped behind the headlights of a Chevy Malibu.
Officers and firefighters used their tools and worked to save the kitten.
Luckily, he was uninjured.
One of the people who called 911 gave the cat the new name of “Malibu.”
