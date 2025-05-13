Victim says man who lured him through Facebook ad to buy car should’ve gotten more jail time

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Victims who were lured to Metro Atlanta by a Facebook marketplace ad to buy a 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass now know how long the man who robbed them will spend behind bars.

“I found it to be extremely disheartening,” said James Rabbit, who has been fighting for justice after he was robbed at gunpoint by Regi Knight in DeKalb County after responding to the Facebook marketplace ad.

“Driving eight hours from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to be led into a trap. That’s exactly what it was, it was a trap,” Rabbitt told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

He is one of three victims Knight was charged with robbing. One man was shot. James was shot at and had his car stolen.

Another man had his car rammed by Knight and was then robbed.

More than a year after the crimes, court documents show Knight took a deal with a sentence of 25 years, with 16 years to be served behind bars and the rest on probation.

“If he went in front of a jury trial he would be facing over 200 years in jail,” said Rabbitt about what he was told by the prosecutor. “I guess at this point you have to take what is given for the circumstances, but I don’t think the punishment will fit the crime that was committed.”

Rabbitt’s focusing on the silver lining.

“I was shot at...a gun held to me. I was shot at, thank god the bullets missed,” said Rabbitt.

Rabbitt is still waiting to appear for a restitution hearing.

A second victim told Channel 2 Action News he wasn’t hopeful he would get anything back.

