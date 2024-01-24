Man arrested after DeKalb victim went to buy car off Facebook Marketplace, got robbed at gunpoint

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man DeKalb County police say is behind several armed robberies set up through Facebook Marketplace has been arrested.

When James Rabbit, a retired veteran, saw an ad for a 77 Oldsmobile Cutlass on Facebook Marketplace, he knew he had to act fast.

“Something that brought me back to my childhood a little bit. A 1977 Cutlass is pretty much a desirable car,” Rabbitt told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.

He and a friend quickly jumped in Rabbit’s SUV and drove from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Dekalb County to meet the seller at a home on Chestnut Hill Circle.

“He said the car was in the garage at that point,” Rabbitt said. “He snuck around the back side of me, got to the rear of my black Chevy Tahoe and I heard in the distance, I heard ‘Give me the money (expletive), give that money (expletive).’”

Rabbitt told McCowan that when he looked up, he found a gun pointed at him.

The incident report said Rabbitt was not only robbed of the cash but his SUV.

“It’s kind of bringing me to tears because like I said it’s hard, it’s hard for me to hold back,” Rabbitt said.

Rabbitt identified the man who robbed him as Regi Knight, who Dekalb County police investigators say was wanted in connection with several robberies through Facebook Marketplace.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, Knight was arrested by DeKalb County Marshalls in Atlanta on warrants for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Rabbitt also said investigators called him the day after a robbery on Preston Drive in December.

“An individual had been shot in the chest and was in the hospital. The individual went out there to purchase the same vehicle that I went out there to purchase,” he said.

Dekalb County police ask anyone who is making a transaction like this one to use their precincts as safe zones for these types of transactions.

