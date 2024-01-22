Henry County

Police looking for man accused of sexual battery at Dollar General in Henry County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Sexual battery incident Dollar General(HCPD)

HAMPTON, Ga. — Police are searching for two men connected to a sexual battery incident at a Henry County business.

Henry County police said the incident happened on Dec. 21 at a Dollar General in Hampton.

According to officials, a man who appears to be wearing a black shirt and Adidas sweatpants sexually battered a woman at the store.

Another man who appears to be wearing a camouflage jacket and camouflage pants allegedly witnessed the incident.

The pair left the store in a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz.

Anyone who recognizes the men or knows their whereabouts is urged to contact Det. J. Love at 770-288-8370. Tipsters can call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.

