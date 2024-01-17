People in DeKalb went to buy a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. Instead, they got robbed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are searching for a man accused of luring victims through Facebook Marketplace.

Officials said Regi Knight is responsible for setting up several armed robberies through Facebook Marketplace.

The marketplace is a way to buy or sell new and used items.

Police said the suspect would advertise older model vehicles and then rob the victims at gunpoint once they arrived.

Authorities consider Knight extremely dangerous. Anyone who encounters him is urged to call 911 immediately.

The department wants to remind citizens that all four DeKalb County Police precincts are safe zones for marketplace and online transactions.

Officials state that the Safe Exchange Zone is monitored 24 hours a day. It is free to use and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

