LIVE UPDATES: Metro Atlanta school districts delaying start over dangerous cold

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta school districts are making changes to their normal schedules on Wednesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 says we will see the coldest air that we’ve felt in more than a year.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said wind chills will be as low as -5 degrees.
Several school districts are making changes on Wednesday morning, including:
Public Schools
- Clarke County Schools - Two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 17
- Clayton County Schools - Two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 17
- Gordon County Schools - Two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 17
Private Schools
- Braselton Christian Academy - Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17
Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com will keep you updated on the latest school closings and delays across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group