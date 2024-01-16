LIVE UPDATES: Metro Atlanta school districts delaying start over dangerous cold

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta school districts are making changes to their normal schedules on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 says we will see the coldest air that we’ve felt in more than a year.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said wind chills will be as low as -5 degrees.

Several school districts are making changes on Wednesday morning, including:

Public Schools

Clarke County Schools - Two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 17

Clayton County Schools - Two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 17

Gordon County Schools - Two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 17

Private Schools

Braselton Christian Academy - Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17

Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com will keep you updated on the latest school closings and delays across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

