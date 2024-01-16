Arctic blast to bring coldest temperatures, wind chills in over a year

ATLANTA — As temperatures quickly fall on Tuesday morning, watch out for possible patchy ice on roads, mainly on elevated untreated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Impacts will be limited.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said rain and a wintry mix will end over north Georgia around 9 a.m.

Drivers remember to pack your patience. As temperatures drop this morning, keep an eye out for any icy spots but Monahan says the risk is low.

With the cold air moving in, it will be the coldest we’ve felt in more than a year.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Monahan said wind chills will be as low as -5 degrees.

A slight warm-up will occur later this week before another round of bitterly cold, frigid air moves in for the weekend.

What you need to know:

Limited impacts for metro Atlanta

Winter weather advisory will end later this morning

Windy and very cold Tuesday afternoon with temperatures into the upper 20s and 30s

Several schools have closed due to winter weather, click here for the full list.

