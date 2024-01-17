Massive tree takes out powerlines, temporarily leaving hundreds without power in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Georgia Power is working to restore the power in several homes in Sandy Springs.

Hundreds of people lost power early Tuesday when a tree knocked down powerlines.

Channel 2′s Micheal Doudna was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. in a Sandy Springs neighborhood where high winds and low temperatures were raging. And after a downed tree caused the power to go out, it was difficult for residents.

All neighbors could do was watch and bundle up, hoping power and warmth would soon return to their homes.

Georgia Power says they work all year to help prevent a loss of power on days like this. Investing in the electric grid, cutting trees, and even using helicopters to clear potential problem spots.

John Kraft with Georgia Power explained the work cycle.

“We actually work on a three-year cycle, and it just started all over again to make sure to keep those lines clear,” said Kraft.

When something does happen, Georgia Power says you see teams of workers clearing debris and replacing poles and lines.

“If there is an outage, we want it to get back on as quickly as possible,” said Kraft.

For those on Mt. Vernon Highway, Georgia Power promised the power outage would be fixed in hours, and soon, their homes would be warm again.

The tree falling over was one of the rare instances of a community losing power on Tuesday.

What has helped is that no freezing rain or snow has accompanied the cold, so nothing has weighed down trees.

