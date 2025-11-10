Tucker to consider time-limited public parking downtown, $75 fine for violators

TUCKER, Ga. — The City of Tucker is considering an public parking ordinance that would designate 70 parking spots on Main Street as time-limited parking with a four-hour limit.

The ordinance will be discussed in council meetings on Tuesday and Dec. 8. It would include a $75 fine for parking violations on Main Street from Lawrenceville Highway to Lavista Road.

The city said the ordinance aims to improve parking efficiency for customers on Main Street by ensuring that parking spots are available for short-term use, allowing businesses to generate more revenue.

The City of Tucker has made ongoing investments in parking solutions for downtown, including building new parking, leasing parking lots and implementing innovative approaches to increase public parking supply. Currently, there are 25 parking areas in the right-of-way and two leased parking lots, providing of 325 parking spots to the public in downtown.

By implementing this ordinance, 70 “pull-in” parking spots directly on Main Street from Lawrenceville Highway to Lavista Road will be designated as “time-limited parking” with a limit of four hours. This parking will remain public, allowing anyone to park in it.

If someone remains in one of these parking spots for more than four hours, they will be subject to the fine.

The city said the goal of this ordinance is to change the parking patterns on Main Street.

“People who park for more than four hours are usually not customers, but rather employees or students. Parking spots in front of a business are a valuable asset, allowing customers to get in and out quickly and allowing businesses to generate more revenue. This ordinance utilizes that asset more efficiently,” the ordinance reads.

Staff will invest in capital improvements, including labeling parking spots, restriping and adding signage, if the ordinance is approved. Staff will also conduct business and community outreach to notify the public of this change. Staff will then work with an enforcement team.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group