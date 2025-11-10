Winter weather advisory issued for north Georgia mountains, up to inch of snow possible

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the north Georgia mountain counties.

Up to an inch of snow is possible with the impacts expected to be for the higher elevations above 2,000 feet.

LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 Coverage of the arctic blast, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

The advisory will be in effect for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White counties through 7 a.m. Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory can be issued if enough snow, sleet and freezing rain will become inconvenient and cause traffic issues.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Monahan says flurries and snow showers will be scattered. Along with the accumulation, the cold temperatures could lead to slick spots on the roads.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group