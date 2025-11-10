You are more likely to hit a deer in these metro Atlanta counties over the next week

ATLANTA — Drivers, make sure you watch out on your way to work or school for the next few weeks.

The peak of deer breeding season isn’t over just yet in metro Atlanta. This time of year is when we see the number of accidents spike.

“There’s almost no place of most of our towns around here that you won’t see deer,” Georgia Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Dr. Tina Johannsen told Channel 2 Action News.

Johannsen says deer are most active at dawn and dusk right during the morning and afternoon rush hours. She also says deer are not only distracted, but moving across larger areas this time of year.

If you see one, slow down because it’s likely not alone.

“They’re more focused on staying with whoever they’re with, then thinking about the danger of a car coming at them,” she said.

The Georgia DNR and University of Georgia researchers compiled data to show when metro Atlanta counties can expect the peak of the deer “rut” season.

For Cobb, DeKalb, Henry, Rockdale and Walton counties, the peak was Nov. 3 through Nov. 9.

But for Cherokee, Coweta, Fulton, Fayette, Gwinnett and Hall counties, the peak is expected between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16.

The deer breeding season lasts into December. Click here for the DNR’s full rut map to see your county’s peak.

