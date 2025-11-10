Outkast reflects on journey from the Dungeon to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted Atlanta rap icons Outkast on Saturday night.

The ceremony included DeKalb County native Donald Glover introducing André “André 3000″ Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton plus a star-studded tribute for the duo.

Big Boi and Andre 3000 stood together on stage and did a round of rock, paper, scissors to decide who would speak first. The two then reflected on their journey from Atlanta and how they pushed each other to greatness.

“To my brother right here, thank you for making me be the best I can be and going toe-to-toe on records,” Big Boi told Andre 3000.

Members of the Dungeon Family joined Outkast on stage. Their induction comes over a year since the death of Dungeon Family founder Rico Wade.

“Rico Wade saw something in us and gave us an opportunity,” Andre 3000 said. “I wish he could be here to see this.”

In true 3 Stacks fashion, Andre 3000 said he was freestyling his speech and he gave a shoutout to a list of schools in Atlanta and DeKalb County and local artists that shaped Outkast.

He also acknowledged fellow inductee Jack White and something that the rock star said that touched him.

“We started in little rooms... Great things start in little rooms,” Andre 3000 said referring to the recording space in the basement of Wade’s family house in East Point.

"Great things start in little rooms. We started in a little room." — André 3000 and @BigBoi accept @Outkast’s Induction into the Rock & Roll of Fame.#RockHall2025 pic.twitter.com/lYI8xjENLB — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) November 9, 2025

The other 2025 inductees included Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

Highlights from the 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony will air Jan. 1 on Channel 2.

