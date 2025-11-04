MARTA unveils Outkast bus for ‘Stankonia’ album’s 25th anniversary

MARTA is paying tribute to Atlanta’s own Outkast with a custom bus celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic Stankonia album.

The wrapped bus honors Andre 3000 and Big Boi’s impact on Atlanta culture. It also marks their upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

MARTA unveiled the bus at a special event last week with Big Boi making a surprise appearance.

The bus will run routes in southwest Atlanta for the next year, keeping Outkast’s legacy rolling through the city.

“MARTA is part of the fabric of Atlanta, just like Outkast,” said Jonathan Hunt, Interim General Manager and CEO of MARTA. “We’re honored to celebrate artists who have carried the spirit of this city to the world, and who often mentioned MARTA in their music.”

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group