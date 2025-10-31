Outkast celebrates 25 years of ‘Stankonia’ album

ATLANTA — Sure, it’s Halloween. But in Atlanta, today also marks the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s Stankonia album.

The iconic Atlanta rap duo released the 5x platinum album on Oct. 31, 2000. “Stankonia” features earworms “So Fresh, So Clean,” “Ms. Jackson” and “B.O.B.”

Outkast won two Grammy Awards for “Stankonia:” Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Ms. Jackson.”

Outkast remains one of the most commercially successful and influential hip-hop artists of all-time. The duo will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

Antwan “Big Boi” Patton and Andre “Andre 3000″ Benjamin joined forces in 1992 after they met as teenagers in Atlanta. Outkast released its debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” in 1994 and the single “Player’s Ball” reached No. 1 on the Billboard rap charts.

The duo’s influence only grew from there, with their next two albums “ATLiens” in 1996 and “Aquemini” in 1998 going double and triple platinum respectively.

Outkast has won six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.”

