Outkast to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s own Outkast will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fellow Atlanta musicians will introduce the hip-hop duo at the ceremony.

The Hall of Fame announced that Killer Mike, Sleepy Brown, and J.I.D. will introduce Andre 3000 and Big Boi.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Los Angeles.

The event will be available for streaming on Disney+.

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans and the Atlanta music community.

The event will also be available on Hulu.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group