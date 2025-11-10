Coldest air since last winter, wind chills in teens and 20s

ATLANTA — Bundle up in layers and grab your warmest coat. The coldest air since last winter has arrived in north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says temperatures have plunged into the 30s Monday morning and the wind chills will make it feel like it’s in the 20s or teens.

A freeze warning is in effect for nearly all of north Georgia until 10 a.m.

In the north Georgia mountains, there’s also the chance for snow showers later this evening. The highest elevations will have the potential for minor accumulations.

Another freeze warning has been issued for tonight through Tuesday morning. Make sure to bring your pets inside and cover up or bring in your plants.

