Tucker City Council to discuss parking ordinance for Main Street, $75 fines for violations

TUCKER, Ga. — The Tucker City Council will discuss new regulations for parking on Main Street at their next meeting.

If passed, the ordinance would create time-limited parking spots with a new $75 fine for violators.

The Nov. 10 gathering of city council members will include a review of updated parking regulations for a portion of Main Street, from Lawrenceville Highway to Lavista Road.

According to the ordinance for review, there are currently 25 parking areas in the zone, giving 325 public parking spots downtown.

If the ordinance is passed, the city expects it to create a “more efficient use of parking spots directly on Main Street and fuller utilization of parking spots off of Main Street.”

The ordinance will make what the city called 70 “pull-in” parking spots directly on Main Street, to be designated as a four-hour limited parking zone, but still public.

Vehicles parked in the limited zone for more than four hours will face a $75 fine, to meet the goal of “changing the parking patterns on Main Street,” according to the city.

"People who park for more than four hours are usually not customers, but rather employees or students. Parking spots in front of a business are a valuable asset, allowing customers to get in and out quickly and allowing businesses to generate more revenue. This ordinance utilizes that asset more efficiently," the ordinance reads.

Should the measure pass, the Tucker city Council would also approve the purchase of 50 new parking signs and restriping the downtown area for roughly $60,000.

City staff are working to get quotes for start-up enforcement costs and ongoing enforcement costs, should the ordinance be approved.

There will be discussion of the proposal on Monday and on Dec. 8 before a vote happens.

