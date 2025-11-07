Showers and isolated storms this weekend before January-like temperatures arrive

ATLANTA — Friday will be mainly dry and warm, but Severe Weather Team 2 is getting you ready for some big changes over the next few days.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking scattered showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

There is the chance for an isolated strong storm, primarily in west Georgia, where any storm will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Another round of scattered showers moves through Saturday night into early Sunday, with another risk for an isolated storm. Then comes the big drop in temperatures.

Monahan says it will feel more like January on Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 20s in north Georgia mountains and lows in 30s in metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 is timing out the weekend rain and preparing you for Monday’s cold blast, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

